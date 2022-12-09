Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction vs the Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders' three-game winning streak came to a screeching halt after a 17-16 loss. The Raiders came out flat and suffered another defeat, leading by two scores.

Tape Don't lie is ready to react to the horrid performance by the Raiders team. It seemed that they overlooked the Rams to get prepared for the Patriots.

BD Williams takes a deep dive into all the areas of the defense. They couldn't hold onto another 14-point lead and committed dumb penalties to keep drives alive. We discuss what issues will need to be addressed in the draft and prospects that can help.

The offense put up the ugly second half to three points after scoring on their first three possessions in the first half. The lack of urgency was felt in the second half like the Raiders were trying to get out of there with a victory.

Check it below and subscribe.