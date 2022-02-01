 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Rich Bisaccia joins small club of coaches who have been replaced after playoff run

This hasn’t happened since 2017, when the Tennessee Titans let go Mike Mularkey

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Rich Bisaccia
There was nothing unusual about Rich Bisaccia’s tenure as the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and, so, his departure from the franchise is fittingly not normal either

The Raiders went 7-5 in the regular season and made the playoffs under Bisaccia’s guidance after he took over following the stunning and abrupt departure of former head coach Jon Gruden from the franchise. Bisaccia interviewed for the Raider’s full-time job but in the end, he wasn’t a target of Las Vegas owner Mark Davis, who has hired New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach.

As shown by the below tweets from the Associated Press, NFL coaches often don’t get replaced after going to the playoffs.

Bisaccia was the first interim coach to lead a team to the playoffs in 60 years and now he is gone.

