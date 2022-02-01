Silver Minings: Rich Bisaccia joins small club of coaches who have been replaced after playoff run

There was nothing unusual about Rich Bisaccia’s tenure as the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and, so, his departure from the franchise is fittingly not normal either

The Raiders went 7-5 in the regular season and made the playoffs under Bisaccia’s guidance after he took over following the stunning and abrupt departure of former head coach Jon Gruden from the franchise. Bisaccia interviewed for the Raider’s full-time job but in the end, he wasn’t a target of Las Vegas owner Mark Davis, who has hired New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach.

As shown by the below tweets from the Associated Press, NFL coaches often don’t get replaced after going to the playoffs.

Last 3 teams to replace a playoff coach made it at least to conference title game w/in 2 years:

Norv Turner took SD to AFC title game year 1 year post Schottenheimer

Gary Kubiak won SB w/ Denver in 1 year post Fox

Mike Vrabel took Ten to AFC title game 2 years post Mularkey https://t.co/j8PkGAy19d — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 31, 2022

Bisaccia was the first interim coach to lead a team to the playoffs in 60 years and now he is gone.

