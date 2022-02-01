 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders February news tracker

All the latest Raiders and NFL news and rumors

By Bill Williamson
February 1

12:57 p.m.: New Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels has a message for season tickets holders.

12:52 p.m.: This Brian Flores’ lawsuit. Wow.

11:02 a.m.; A rival franchise is for sale.

8:04 a.m.: The career of the greatest NFL player ever is over. He was far from loved in this community, but he had to be respected.

