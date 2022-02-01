Raiders February news tracker

February 1

12:57 p.m.: New Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels has a message for season tickets holders.

#Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has a special message for season ticket holders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/F5pouANonp — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) February 1, 2022

12:52 p.m.: This Brian Flores’ lawsuit. Wow.

Brian Flores' class action lawsuit against the NFL - he is being represented by the same firm that represented Harvey Weinstein victims and former Fox News employees in their discrimination cases https://t.co/1EqJ7qDA4A pic.twitter.com/jrSjm12XHT — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) February 1, 2022

11:02 a.m.; A rival franchise is for sale.

The #Broncos are for sale. Look for the price to start with a 4. https://t.co/Twc5UJivwt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2022

8:04 a.m.: The career of the greatest NFL player ever is over. He was far from loved in this community, but he had to be respected.