Raiders draft: Top money makers Day 1 at Senior Bowl

Mobile, AL. — The Las Vegas Raiders have their general manager and head coach after the announcement on Monday. The Raiders put their eyes on mobile as the beginning of the draft season is upon us.

The Senior bowl is where unknown players can raise their stock and make money in the process. Zay Jones was one of those players with an insane practice session that took him from just a screen receiver to a 2nd round pick.

Who made money on Day 1? Here’s a few in my opinion

Christian Watson WR, North Dakota St.

One Player who came into practice as an unknown was Christian Watson from North Dakota St. After having 18.4 yards per reception and 7 Touchdowns in 2021, The 6'4 211 pounds outside receiver made a name for himself on day one.

Christian Watson on the dig route. Suddenness at the top of the stem is impressive. pic.twitter.com/OjbFA0ukLb — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) February 1, 2022

Watson was smooth in his routes all day and caught everything thrown his way. He has good suddenness in and out of his breaks with great hands at the catch point. The North Dakota State wide receiver did this one-on-one and 11 on 11.

He was the most consistent receiver on the field today. ESPN Scouts Inc. ranked him No. 253. That will change after this week if he keeps it up.

Damarri Mathis CB, Pittsburgh

Damarri Mathis isn't a household name, with most of the cornerback class being underclassmen. The Florida native put together a strong season allowing a 50% reception rate in a man-heavy scheme. He applied this to the field today after a good day for himself against top competition.

Wasn’t one of my focus guys but DB Damarri Mathis from Pittsburgh showed some good stuff. Extremely competitive in 1v1’s. Good eyes. Good reading receivers down. Showed good feet/hips. And in team he worked outside and in the slot. #SeniorBowl @seniorbowl — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) February 1, 2022

Mathis displayed his man coverage skills during one on one periods having two pass breakups and strict coverage on another. In team periods, he played well in the slot in cover 3, jumping a quick out route on the sideline and exhibiting his versatility playing inside and outside during practice.

The Pittsburgh Panthers corner is a player the Raiders could add if a Patriots defensive coordinator comes in. The man scheme needs press corners, and Harris is a player that could fit the bill late day two early day three.

Coby Bryant CB, Cincinnati

Ahmad Gardner gets the praise from Cincinnati Bearcats secondary, which is much deserving. On the other side, Coby Bryant is no slouch himself and showed why he could be in the running for a day one pick.

Patient press coverage from Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant on this one-on-one rep versus Ole Miss WR Braylon Sanders. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/4NEdgp1gNt — Cole Topham (@HamAnalysis) February 1, 2022

Bryant's speed and athleticism were tremendous to watch during practice. He trusts his speed and would play trail technique in one on ones, daring receivers to beat him deep. It was consistent throughout the day, where he shined in every period making even more of a name.

The corner class is stacked with plenty of depth for the Raiders to find corners to fit whatever system comes into play. Bryant is one of those players that, after the combine and senior bowl practices, could be in the mix at 22.

Other standsout players

Rachaad White running back from Arizona State University, had a great practice and had a few long runs in team periods.

Rachaad White was a decisive and patient runner. While he may not have an elite third gear, he has plenty of burst and speed in his lower body.



When he plants, he chases daylight! pic.twitter.com/URcae7qH6L — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) February 2, 2022

Trey Mcbride from Colorado St. was excellent in his routes leading the tight end group with a ton of upside.

Darrien Beavers of Cincinnati and Chad Muma of Wyoming were the standout linebackers. Muma consistently shot gaps making plays in the backfield, and Beavers was lights out in coverage during one on ones.