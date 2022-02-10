Raiders offseason: Wide receiver trade market may be hot

One of the positions the Las Vegas Raiders will likely address this offseason is at wide receiver.

Yes, they will need to replace the speed element left with the Henry Ruggs release (DeSean Jackson’s 13 catches in nine games needed to be upgraded from). Also, they could use a true No. 1 receiver. Zay Jones and Bryan Edwards had their moments, but they need to get better and yes, Edwards will likely have that opportunity to grow. Still, more is needed to make make star tight end Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow even more dangerous.

While it is not known if Las Vegas’ new leadership will want to pursue the trade market, there may be some big names available this offseason. Let’s examine the possible fits with the Raiders:

Calvin Ridley:

He is extremely talented and expected to be traded by the Atlanta Falcons. He missed the final 12 games of the 2021 season as he left the team to concentrate on his mental health, so it may be hard to gauge his market and the trade value the Falcons will get in return, especially considering that he is entering the final season of his contract. Still, Ridley has produced. He had 90 receptions for 1,374 yards in 2020.

DK Metcalf:

Wouldn’t this guy look good in Silver and Black? He is another hugely talented player. Metcalf is rumored to be leaving Seattle in the final season of his contract. He is a big, strong specimen who would fit in great with the Raiders’ offense. He’s had a total of 158 catches for 2,270 yards and 22 touchdowns in the past two seasons combined. That’s big production. He might be the type of player the Raiders second a second or third-round pick for and try to extend immediately.

Amari Cooper:

I know, I know: Been there, done that. But Cooper is rumored to be available in Dallas, so we must address it. While the Raiders have new leadership since he was traded to the Cowboys in 2018, owner Mark Davis is still there and who knows how he feels about Cooper. He can be productive for all the angst about his penchant for disappearing at times. If the price is right, maybe, but I think there are better options.

Michael Thomas:

He is rumored to possibly be on thin ice in New Orleans. He missed all of 2201 and most of 2020 with an ankle injury. He will be only 29 this season, but who knows if his injury and time off will adversely affect him. But the dude was one of, if not the, best receiver in the NFL before his injury. He had a combined 274 (that’s right) for 31,30 yard and 18 touchdowns in 2018-19. If healthy, an offense featuring Thomas, Waller and Renfrow would be nasty. It could be worth a mid-round pick.