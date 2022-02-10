Silver and Black Pride’s Super Bowl picks

Shed a tear, we only have one football game left to spend with each other before August. While the Las Vegas Raiders won’t be playing in the Super Bowl, again, that won’t stop us from enjoying the last weekend of football together. Our 2021 NFL Season Pick ‘Em Challenge at Silver and Black Pride wraps up this week so it’s everyone’s last chance to get some bragging rights against their friends.

The Super Bowl lines are in over on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Los Angeles Rams are 4-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals. The total is set at 48.5 and there are plenty of prop bets available over on DraftKings as well. For example, Tee Higgins is +1200 to score first, Matt Stafford’s first pass going over 8.5 yards is -115 and it’s +400 if any kick hits the uprights, just to name a few of the props.

Let’s take a look at our writer’s playoffs standings after Championship weekend:

It was tough sledding for me last week. I had been hot all playoffs but there’s nothing like an 0-2 performance to humble me and bring me back down to earth. However, Bill only went 1-1 so I have officially clinched the Silver and Black Pride Playoffs Writers’ Playoff Pick ‘em championship! Thank you for all of the congratulations, but I’ll have to take my parade on a later day.

After a total of 284 possible contests, here is the writers’ standing:

The one part about going 0-2 in the Championship round that did come back to bite me in the ass is Bill now has a half-game lead over me in the entire season standings. Granted, he’s already taken home the regular season belt, but my ego needs to see my name at the top of the standings. It all comes down to the Super Bowl, I guess that’s why they call it “The Big Game”.

Fan Community Leaderboard

We’ve known that Wall so Hard was going to take first place for a while now — it feels like he/she has held onto the lead for about the entire season — but we also now know ColoRaider will take home second. ColoRaider has a three-pick lead over everyone else for the No. 2 spot, while Mocakes, LivingLegnd and torindorn4life will battle it out for third place. Hopefully, at least one of them has a unique pick for this Sunday.

It looks like Championship Week hit a lot of people hard as we only had three pickers get both games right. And I’m pretty sure those three just picked the Bengals out of spite for the Chiefs. Regardless, shoutouts are in order for TheGhostOfJanikowksi — you know Jano is very much alive, right? — L.A. Raider and Bay Bombers.

Overall Leaders

Weekly Leaders