Super Bowl poll: Rams or Bengals?

Let’s face it, this community is already looking to the 2022 NFL season.

The focus is squarely on seeing how the new tandem of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will impact this team and what they will do to make the Raiders, who went 10-7 and qualified for the playoffs for the first time in five years, a true Super Bowl contender next season.

But, in the big picture, there is some NFL business to complete, of course as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PT.

So, who are you pulling for?

The AFC’s Bengals, who beat the Raiders twice this season, including a 26-19 game in the Super Wild Card game? Or are you rooting against Cincinnati and for the Rams, who were once a Southern California rival of the Raiders?

Take our poll and let us know your thoughts.