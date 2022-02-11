Raiders post Senior Bowl 3-round mock draft

The Senior Bowl has come and go, and the Las Vegas Raiders have most of their coaching staff in place. A sense of players who fit the scheme for both sides of the ball can now be analyzed.

The Raiders will want to add key players in the draft that fit their mold. The Raiders have needs at certain positions to help fill out this roster. The push to have their first back-to-back playoff seasons since 2000 through 2002 is upon us.

Let's dive into the post senior bowl three-round mock draft.

Round 1-Kenyon Green OG, Texas A&M

The Raiders' offensive line was an issue for the team all season. The group finished 21st in ESPN's pass rush win rate and consistently gave up pressure on third down. With a new offense predicated on having an excellent line, the Raiders select Kenyon Green from Texas A&M.

Green versatility makes him unique, playing guard and tackle this year for multiple snaps. He is designed for the zone running game with excellent movement skills but can play in a power scheme. He could bring an attitude inside and give the Raiders options at the offensive line position.

LG Kenyon Green - stay at LG!!



He has starts at LT, LG, RG, RT this year… What are we doin’ here?! pic.twitter.com/SgQqpE7xKw — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 4, 2021

Most of the Struggles for Green appear at the tackle position. He isn't the best handling speed rushers off the edge. Guard is clean and would impact day one for the offensive line.

Round 2-John Metchie WR, Alabama

Raiders will be moving into a scheme where they will need multiple slot receivers to make up the lineup. With so many 2x2 sets, the importance of an inside receiver opposite Hunter Renfrow is paramount for success. The Raiders take the easy plug and play wideout from Alabama in John Metchie.

Metchie played in the New England Patriots system under Bill O'Brien. His route running abilities are among the best in the class, with an excellent release vs. press coverage. Metchie's familiarity with the system makes it an easy transition for the Raiders and could help immediately.

According to PFF, the only issue with Metchie is dropping the football, where he ranks 16th in drop percentage among the 2022 class. That, plus the torn ACL injury, adds concern to his profile and when he will be ready to go. That's why he should be available late in the second round.

Round 3-Jalen Pitre S/SCB, Baylor

This past season, Jonathan Abram did improve at safety playing in the box for the Raiders. However, it wasn't enough for him to secure a starting job in the future. With his 5th year option up and a new defensive regime coming into the building, the Raiders decide to find a box safety of their own.

Baylor DB Jalen Pitre makes a play on the football while in conflict



Pitre has to respect the QB run while gaining depth to work underneath the crosser



He plays it well and forces a PBU.



I really liked his film in college. He's a good nickel defender who isn't afraid to hit pic.twitter.com/EK7itf626F — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) February 4, 2022

Jalen Pitre is one of the best safeties against the run in college football. According to PFF, he has 50 stops on the season with his physicality at the point of attack. In coverage, The Baylor Bears' safety finished the season strong allowing just three receptions on 11 targets in his last two games of the year. He could fill into the Jabril Peppers role in Patrick Graham's defense.

Jalen Pitre being a freight train against BYU pic.twitter.com/CkGqv2xgP4 — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) February 9, 2022

Pitre tackling skill set is hit or miss from game to game. He can be inconsistent and not breakdown leading to a 15.5% miss tackle rate using PFF. If he can sure up his fundamentals, he can help the Raiders if selected at the safety position and fill a role that Graham loves.