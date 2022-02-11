The Las Vegas Raiders have received a bunch of really good news over the last couple of weeks. Beyond the coaching hires, Cliff Branch is finally going to be in the Hall of Fame and Maxx Crosby won the defensive MVP for the Pro Bowl.

I go over all that and more as well as answer your mailbag questions on this week’s podcast.

To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Pro Bowl recap, Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby, Denzel Perryman and AJ Cole

Raiders coaching staff and front office starts to take form with Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler, Patrick Graham and others

Gus Bradley, Ron Mulis and Rich Bisaccia are departing

John Madden memorial service in the Oakland Coliseum

Raiders involvement in the Brian Flores lawsuit

Cliff Branch, finally a HOFer

Offseason moves

Thoughts on new regime

Sleeper Safety

Jameson Williams’ fit in Las Vegas?

Nathan Peterman era coming to an end?

& more!

