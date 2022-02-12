SB Nation Reacts: 57 percent of fans think the Rams will win the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is a day away, and people are getting their party plans ready. The matchup will be the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals for the chance to raise the Lombardi Trophy.

Much of the hype around the game has been centered around the Bengals and their young team. Many pundits expect a win and the start of a dynasty, even though the Seattle Seahawks and The Green Bay Packers failed last decade.

Fans are seeing the game differently and think Matthew Stafford has a chance to cement his legacy. Our newest reacts poll says the Rams have a 57 percent chance to win vs. the Bengals.

The Rams are the better team overall and have the make-up of a super bowl team. It is hard to bet against the Bengals with the magic they have pulled out the whole playoffs, including a ball off a helmet.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, The Rams are -4 favorites over the Bengals. We will see how the matchup ends and whether it's Stafford's big day or we keep saying Burrow is better than Patrick Mahomes.