Filed under: Super Bowl open thread The season ends today By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Feb 13, 2022, 12:11pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Super Bowl open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Bengals Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Spend the Super Bowl here as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams square off. Who you rooting for? Express it all here. Next Up In Latest News Remembering the legendary Al Davis Carl Nassib joins Darren Waller’s podcast to discuss coming out Raiders release Henry Ruggs III following DUI charge for fatal crash Raiders release cornerback Damon Arnette Raiders punter AJ Cole has a special connection with military members Raiders greats remember an icon: ‘I salute Coach Madden’ Loading comments...
Loading comments...