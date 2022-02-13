Super Bowl live stream: Start time, TV schedule how to watch Rams-Bengals online

While the Las Vegas Raiders might have fallen short of their ultimate goal, they can take pride in the fact they went wire to wire with the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round as the Bengals are now set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have taken the NFL by storm, while Matthew Stafford and Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp have become one of the league’s most dynamic duos. Both defenses are no slouches either as they boast impressive defensive lines, headlined by Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Von Miller and Aaron Donald.

All of this should make for one epic contest with the Bengals looking for their first Lombardi trophy and the Rams seeking their second.

Game info

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, February 13th, 2022

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT)

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Radio: Westwood One Network Stations (US), TSN Radio (Canada), 1116 AM SEN Victoria / 1629 AM SEN South Australia (Australia), W Radio (Mexico), BBC 5 Live (UK), AFN Radio and AFN 360 (Armed Forces), SiriusXM Super Bowl Radio and SiriusXM Canada (Satellite)

Watch on mobile: NBC Sports App or Peacock

Streaming: Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream

Weather: High: 83 Low: 55 Precipitation: 0% Humidity: 11% Wind: 6 mph (Covered Stadium)

Betting line at DraftKings Sportsbook: Rams -4, Over/Under 48.5