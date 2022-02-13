Silver Minings: Two more Patriots coaches are added to the offensive staff

The Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff is filling at a rapid pace. First, it was Rob Ryan coming in as a senior defensive assistant. a few hours later the Raiders announced two more additions at coaching positions fans have been clamoring on Saturday night.

Mick Lombardi will Join as OC, and Carmen Bricillo will become the new offensive line coach. These gentlemen were a part of the New England Patriots staff a year ago.

Lombardi is the son of Michael Lombardi and started with the Patriots as a scouting assistant. He then was hired by Jim Harbaugh as the assistant to the head coach before making his way to the New York Jets as assistant quarterbacks coach. He then returned to the Patriots as the wide receivers coach last two years.

Carmen Bricillo has spent most of his career at the college level before coming to the Patriots in 2019 as a coaching assistant. He then spent the last two seasons as the offensive line coach. He led an offensive line that finished 11th in ESPN’s pass block win rate and 16th in run block win rate.

The Raiders only have a few coaching positions left to fill.

