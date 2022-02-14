Initial thoughts on reports about Derek Carr extension talks

While the NFL was focused on the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Super Bowl Sunday, NFL Media had an interesting nugget about the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr.

The outlet reported that the Raiders’ new brass has decided to extend the contract of Carr, who is entering the final year of his deal. In the introductory press conference last month with new Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels, new general manager Dave Ziegler said they wanted to get to know Carr before making a commitment. This report suggests that Ziegler and McDaniels are comfortable with the idea. McDaniels has talked up Carr since getting the job.

This report is not shocking at all. Carr is an above-average quarterback in a league where it’s not easy finding quality quarterback play. So, extending Carr is easier than trying to start over for McDaniels and Ziegler.

What stands out the most about this report is that the Raiders are looking at a short-term deal for Carr, perhaps for two years. That would make Carr a free agent at the age of 33.

If the Raiders do that deal (likely in the $35-40 million per season pay range) it would be a sign of compromise from the team. It would be a soft commitment to their quarterback. It would basically create a feeling-out period for both the franchise and Carr. If he signs for two years and has success under McDaniels, they can revisit his contract soon. If it doesn’t work, the two sides can part ways soon enough.

I’m not sure how Carr would feel about this, but if this report is accurate, we should get some answers soon enough.