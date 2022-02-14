Raiders coaching staff: Meet Mick Lombardi

New Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels tabbed Mick Lombardi as the team’s new offensive coordinator over the weekend.

Let’s take a quick look at Lombardi’s background:

Age:

Lombardi is 33.

Last job:

He was the New England Patriots wide receivers coach in 2020-21.

NFL Experience:

This will be Lombardi’s 10th straight season in the NFL. He started with the San Francisco 49ers in 2013 as an assistant to head coach Jim Harbaugh. He stayed in San Francisco for three more seasons. He was an assistant with the New York Jets in 2017-18 and then went to New England in 2019 as the assistant quarterbacks coach. So, he has worked with McDaniels, who was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, for the past three seasons. Expect McDaniels to run the Raiders’ offense and call the plays.

College coaching experience:

From 2009-10, Lombardi spent time on the staff at Fordham, his alma mater.

Familiar family:

HIs father is former Raiders’ executive Mike Lombardi, an Al Davis assistant.

Family:

Lombardi is married with two children.