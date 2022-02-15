Silver Minings: Raiders are 50-1 to win next year’s Super Bowl

The 2021 season is barely in the books, just the betting focus is already on the 2022 NFL season.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have already established betting odds for each team to win Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023. The Las Vegas Raiders have opened as 50-1 longshots to become next season’s Super Bowl champions.

That’s pretty strong betting value for a team that went 10-7 and made the playoffs in 2021. If you think new coach Josh McDaniels is the key to getting the Raiders to the championship level, these odds are pretty enticing.

The Raiders’ opening odds are the highest (worst) in the AFC West. Kansas City is +750, Denver is 20-1 and the Chargers are 25-1. That’s pretty wild considering Las Vegas made the playoffs last season.

