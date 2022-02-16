 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Raiders QB The Derek Carr Contract rumors are heating up

$35mill or $40mill doesn’t matter Raiders by 7.

By Marcus-Johnson
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr rumors of an extension started Sunday Morning before the super bowl. NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported that Dave Ziegler, Josh McDaniels, and Derek Carr worked on an extension.

With that information out in the open, we see numbers thrown around at guesses of the amount. After hearing rumblings around the negotiations, Jordan Schultz was the first one to drop.

$35 Million a year seems high, but Kyler Murray is asking for 45 plus for context. To value Carr over Cousins and Goff is fair. Many see him in the realm of those players.

It didn't stop there; Vinny Bo from the Las Vegas Review-Journal had the number of 40 million.

Carr's market value, according to spotrac, is 31 million. The 40 million amount is a high number for him. However, it appears Mark Davis is back on the Carr bandwagon, adding McDaniels as the coach, which Rappoport mentioned in his article Sunday.

The benefit of this is an extension can open up the cap as a long restructure. It can help the Raiders go into win-now mode right away. We will wait for the final decision.

In others, Raiders links

Former Raiders assistant joining Rich Bisaccia: Bryan Stoyer joins the Green Bay Packers as the assistant special teams coach.

McDaniels breaking Bill Belichick's number one rule: McDaniels poaching the Patriots coaches is a hot topic in New England football media.

NFL.com three-round mock draft: See who the Raiders select in this three-round mock draft from Chad Reuter.

