Silver Minings: Raiders QB The Derek Carr Contract rumors are heating up

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr rumors of an extension started Sunday Morning before the super bowl. NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported that Dave Ziegler, Josh McDaniels, and Derek Carr worked on an extension.

With that information out in the open, we see numbers thrown around at guesses of the amount. After hearing rumblings around the negotiations, Jordan Schultz was the first one to drop.

Sources: With the full support of Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels, the #Raiders plan to offer Derek Carr top-tier QB money. I’m told that Carr is seeking in the range of $35M+. It’s also worth noting that both sides are open to a short-term extension. https://t.co/d9J2cw2p1E — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 15, 2022

$35 Million a year seems high, but Kyler Murray is asking for 45 plus for context. To value Carr over Cousins and Goff is fair. Many see him in the realm of those players.

It didn't stop there; Vinny Bo from the Las Vegas Review-Journal had the number of 40 million.

As it relates to Derek Carr and the @Raiders, the sense is no proposals have been exchanged yet on an extension. You'll see various numbers being thrown around, but, as I've been reporting, any extension would likely be in the $40m per season range. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) February 15, 2022

Carr's market value, according to spotrac, is 31 million. The 40 million amount is a high number for him. However, it appears Mark Davis is back on the Carr bandwagon, adding McDaniels as the coach, which Rappoport mentioned in his article Sunday.

The benefit of this is an extension can open up the cap as a long restructure. It can help the Raiders go into win-now mode right away. We will wait for the final decision.

