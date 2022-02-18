Silver Minings: Raiders select Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama in MMQB’s first mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders' failures in their hunt for a wide receiver carry on to another season. The trades for white tigers and failed draft picks haunt the dreams of Raider fans hoping for the days of Tim Brown.

With the scouting combine on the horizon, the mock draft machine is rolling quickly. MMQB joined the fun with their first mock draft of the season, and the Raiders picked a familiar school.

The Raiders select a wide receiver, Jameson Williams, from Alabama at 22.

Given a depth chart loaded with former five-star recruits, Ohio State may have become college football’s WRU. But their loss (with Williams) became Alabama’s gain as the former Buckeye had a breakout season (78/1,561/15) in Tuscaloosa in 2021. While his torn ACL suffered against Georgia may push him into the back half of Round 1, Williams will become the fifth first-round wide receiver for Bama in three years. His game-changing speed would complement the Raiders’ receiving corps well with what they had hoped impending free agent DeSean Jackson could provide.

Williams is an explosive prospect finishing fifth in receiving yards in the FBS. His speed is eye-popping on film and can take the top off a defense for any team that attains his services.

However, rookie struggles have plagued the new offense coming to Las Vegas. Wide receivers drafted in New England haven't left an impact, forcing the offense to rely on veterans.

The draft position for the new regime allows them to keep their options open.