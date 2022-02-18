Well, the 2021 NFL season is officially in the books, so what do we do now? The good news is the offseason is almost as much fun, as longtime Las Vegas Raiders fans can attest to.

The Raiders have had a handful of hirings and firings already and contract rumors/talks are underway, so I recapped everything you need to know from the first week of the NFL offseason and answered your mailbag questions. To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli retires and other coaches leaving

Antonio Pierce, Rob Ryan, Mick Lombardi and Carmen Bricillo added to the coaching staff

More front office firings

Derek Carr contract extension conversations start to heat up

Cre’von LeBlanc added to the roster

Five Raiders make Pro Football Focus’ top 200 free agents list, headlined by Casey Hayward

Las Vegas’ 2022 Super Bowl Odds

Free agents to look out for

Under the radar NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on during the NFL combine

How to use Tre’von Moehrig and Nate Hobbs?

Cap space implications of Carr extension

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!