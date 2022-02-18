SB Nation Reacts: 32 percent of fans think the Bills will win the Super Bowl

The season is over with the Los Angeles Rams coming out on top, winning the Lombardi. Fan optimism is back to an all-time high with the hopes of a robust free agency and draft from their home team.

Raiders fans hope for a Cincinnati Bengals type of emergence from the silver and black. With the AFC becoming wide open than ever before, every team might have a shot to surprise the world.

Overall, fans believe in the monster performance of Josh Allen. In this week's reacts poll, NFL fans decided the Buffalo Bills will win the Super Bowl with 32% of the vote.

DraftKings Sportsbook agrees with the fans' assessment. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are the favorite for the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders are +5000 to win it all, sitting next to teams picking in the top ten in the draft. Las Vegas believes their hometown team has a long way to go.