The arrival of Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas as the Raiders’ new head coach will provide the NFL schedule makers and network television executives some intriguing matchup possibilities in 2022.

Ultimately, we could see the Raiders being a top draw for prime-time games.

The Raiders will host the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium in 2022 and, of course, will play two games against AFC West foe, the Denver Broncos.

McDaniels was Bill Belichick’s longtime offensive coordinator in New England and he was the head coach of the Broncos in 2009-10. He spurned the Colts for the coaching job in 2018. So, there are some fun storylines in play.

The NFL release the 2020 schedule in April or May, but expect to see Las Vegas in prime-time games in 2022.

