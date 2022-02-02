 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders reportedly keeping receivers coach Edgar Bennett

Josh McDaniels keeps continuity at key spot

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
NFL: Oakland Raiders-OTA
Edgar Bennett
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In his first reported staff move as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh McDaniels is keeping wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett, according to multiple reports.

Bennett was part of the Raiders’ staff for the past four seasons and came to the franchise with former coach Jon Gruden. Bennett interviewed for the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator position this week.

The fact that Bennett is being retained is significant in multiple ways. He is a respected coach and has a strong relationship with his players. As the Raiders learn a new offensive system, at least, the receivers will have a familiar and comfortable presence with them. Also, it shows McDaniels is open to keeping some members of the previous staff. Perhaps more 2021 staff members will stay along with Bennett.

Silver and Black Pride’s Matt Holder reported Wednesday morning from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama that McDaniels will meet with the remaining staff Thursday.

Here is another potential silver lining of Bennett sticking around, come free agency time:

UPDATE: The Raiders are interviewing Denver special teams coach Tom McMahon. If he gets the job, he’d replace Rich Bisaccia, who finished the 2021 season as the Raiders’ beloved interim head coach.

Update: The staff is taking shape. Patriots assistant Bo Hardegree follows McDaniels to the desert as quarterback coach.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...