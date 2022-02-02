In his first reported staff move as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh McDaniels is keeping wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett, according to multiple reports.

Bennett was part of the Raiders’ staff for the past four seasons and came to the franchise with former coach Jon Gruden. Bennett interviewed for the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator position this week.

Per source, Raiders WRs coach Edgar Bennett will remain with the team in the same role under new head coach Josh McDaniels. Bennett interviewed in Buffalo for the OC job that went to Ken Dorsey. He gets an extension and stays in Las Vegas. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 2, 2022

The fact that Bennett is being retained is significant in multiple ways. He is a respected coach and has a strong relationship with his players. As the Raiders learn a new offensive system, at least, the receivers will have a familiar and comfortable presence with them. Also, it shows McDaniels is open to keeping some members of the previous staff. Perhaps more 2021 staff members will stay along with Bennett.

Silver and Black Pride’s Matt Holder reported Wednesday morning from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama that McDaniels will meet with the remaining staff Thursday.

Same exec said they’re expected to meet with McDaniels as a staff for the 1st time tomorrow https://t.co/P5zdHnVWy7 — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) February 2, 2022

Here is another potential silver lining of Bennett sticking around, come free agency time:

Edgar Bennett coached Davante Adams in Green Bay. Just saying #Raiders — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) February 2, 2022

UPDATE: The Raiders are interviewing Denver special teams coach Tom McMahon. If he gets the job, he’d replace Rich Bisaccia, who finished the 2021 season as the Raiders’ beloved interim head coach.

Raiders are interviewing Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon today per source. McMahon and Josh McDaniels were on same St Louis Rams staff in 2011. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 2, 2022

Update: The staff is taking shape. Patriots assistant Bo Hardegree follows McDaniels to the desert as quarterback coach.