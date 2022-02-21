Raiders Podcast: TDL-WR class review

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for the wide receiver to complete this offense. They deploy an elite tight end and a near-elite slot receiver and just missing that dog outside.

Free agency might be where they can find that type of player. Davante Adams will be a compelling case with players such as Calvin Ridley or Brandin Cooks available via trade.

What about the NFL draft? That is where Tape Don’t Lie has Raider Nation covered as the gang goes over all the WR prospects that can help the offense.

Treylon Burks- Will he be there at 22? We talk about his potential and how it is a no-brainer if he falls to the 22nd pick.

Chris Olave- Matt Holder believes that Olave could be a great addition to the Raiders offense.

Jalen Tolbert- Tolbert is a highly regarded small school player who shined at the Senior Bowl. Can he become a deep threat for the Raiders?

