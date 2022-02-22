Raiders poll results: Fans were satisfied with 2021 season

The Raider Nation has spoken and, overwhelmingly, fans were happy about the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders’ season.

There were plenty of times during the season when that seemed to be an impossibility, But it’s the truth.

In our recent poll, asking you, the Raiders fan, if the 2021 was a success, your message was loud-and-clear: Yes. In a poll that received nearly seven hundred votes, a whopping 83 percent of the voters voted yes. That’s pretty clear, isn’t it?

That’s the power of the playoffs. The Raiders qualified for the postseason for the first time in five years after going 10-7 in the regular season. Of course, it took a four-game winning streak to end the season to make the playoffs, but the Raiders did it.

For all the ups and downs and stress of the season, somehow, some way, the Raiders did enough to make you happy in 2021.

It was as remarkable and satisfying a season that didn’t include a playoff victory could be. The team should take a bow for its resilience and so should you for being there every step of the way.