Raiders offseason: Potential defensive fits

As we prepare for free agency to begin next month, possible fits certainly start with players from the New England Patriots where new head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler came to the Las Vegas Raiders from.

However, with the addition of new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, we need to look at players he coached recently, as well. Of course, that starts with free agents from the New York Giants where Graham spent the past two seasons.

There are some defensive free agents from the Giants this offseason. The Raiders may be looking for several defensive tackles as their top four players at the position are free agents and they will be looking for players who fits Graham’s system. Austin Johnson and Danny Shelton are two Giants defensive tackles who Graham may try to bring to Las Vegas.

Johnson started all 17 games for the Giants in 2021 and Shelton was a rotational player. That means Johnson will be more expensive, but he could be the type of player Graham covets.

Starting linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Reggie Ragland could also interests Graham. Both of them would likely be affordable. If the new Raiders’ brass is looking for a safety, Jabrill Peppers could interest them. He is a talented player, but he is coming off an injury and could be a bargain.

So, with free agents from New England these defensive free agents could be potential targets of the new regime in Las Vegas.