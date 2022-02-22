Silver Minings: Former Raiders OC Greg Olson hired by the LA Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders season ended with an interception on the game's last play. The play-caller was Greg Olson, and his odd selection to win the game haunts Raiders fans.

Olson is respected around the league as an offensive mind, even if he isn't a great play-caller. It has helped him land back in Los Angeles with the Rams, where he rejoins Sean McVay's staff. Olson was the quarterback coach in 2017, assisting Jared Goff to have his breakout playoff season.

Source: The Rams are hiring Kentucky OC Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator, bringing Greg Olson back to the staff, and giving assistant head coach Thomas Brown more responsibility within the offense and team.



Sean McVay moving quick to put together his '22 staff. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 21, 2022

The former Raiders offensive coordinator will be the offensive assistant for McVay, helping with game planning. With Kevin O'Connell moving on to the Vikings, the Rams are looking for all the help they can find.

Hopefully, he won't suggest a flat curl call for Stafford late in a playoff game.

In other Raiders’ links: