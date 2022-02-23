Silver Minings: Malcolm Butler could be a Raiders’ cornerback option

Recently, the Boston Globe reported that former New England Patriots’ Super Bowl hero, cornerback Malcolm Butler is making a comeback to play during the 2022 NFL season.

That is noteworthy in this community. The Las Vegas Raiders will likely look for a veteran cornerback and Butler has ties to the new Raiders’ staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham were all with Butler in New England. So interest in him by the Raiders could develop.

Butler, who turns 32 next month, signed with the Arizona Cardinals last year but didn’t play there. They released him off the retired list last week, freeing him to return to the league as a free agent. So, stay tuned.

In other Raiders’ links: