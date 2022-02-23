Raiders Podcast: Michael Maietti, C, Missouri interview

There’s no doubt that the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to improve their offensive line during this year’s NFL Draft. Michael Maietti, an interior offensive lineman from the University of Missouri, has some impressive athleticism to be a potential late-round pickup in the trenches for the Raiders.

I got a chance to sit down with Michael and get to know who he is both as a player and a person and walked away very impressed! He’s a hard-working guy who understands the mental aspect of the game just as much as the physical.

Topics discussed:

Michael’s background and journey to this point

Life as an “under the radar” NFL Draft prospect

College Gridiron Showcase experience

Strengths and weaknesses heading into the draft

Difference between playing in the SEC and BIG 10

What the Raiders would be getting in Maietti

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!