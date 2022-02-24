Poll: Best NFL head coaching hire

With the NFL offseason starting to go to the next phase, let’s take a look at the wild 2022 NFL head-coaching hiring cycle.
A whopping nine jobs turned over this offseason, including your Las Vegas Raiders, of course, hiring New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.
How do you think the Raiders did in this cycle? We want you to to let us know who you think was the very best hire of the nine head coaches hired this year. Here are the new NFL head coaches in 2002:
- Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas.
- Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears.
- Nathaniel Hackett, Denver Broncos.
- Brian Daboll, New York Giants.
- Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota Vikings.
- Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars,
- Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins.
- Lovie Smith, Houston Texans,
- Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints.
Take our poll and let us know the reason why you made the choice you did in the comment section below. Thanks for playing along.
Poll
Who was the best NFL head-coaching hire in 2022?
-
6%
Dennis Allen
-
4%
Brian Daboll
-
0%
Matt Eberflus
-
1%
Nathaniel Hackett
-
73%
Josh McDaniels
-
3%
Mike McDaniel
-
0%
Kevin O’Connell
-
5%
Doug Pederson
-
4%
Lovie Smith
