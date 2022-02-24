Poll: Best NFL head coaching hire

With the NFL offseason starting to go to the next phase, let’s take a look at the wild 2022 NFL head-coaching hiring cycle.

A whopping nine jobs turned over this offseason, including your Las Vegas Raiders, of course, hiring New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

How do you think the Raiders did in this cycle? We want you to to let us know who you think was the very best hire of the nine head coaches hired this year. Here are the new NFL head coaches in 2002:

Take our poll and let us know the reason why you made the choice you did in the comment section below. Thanks for playing along.