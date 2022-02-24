Raiders Draft: Jahan Dotson WR, Penn State

The Las Vegas Raiders need a player who can win outside consistently. The search has failed recently with Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, and Henry Ruggs not working out.

The void had left the passing offense in a bind when teams focused on taking away Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. The third option that can ease coverages from the middle of the field is paramount to the offense's growth.

Enter Jahan Dotson from Penn State University. The wide receiver is receiving plenty of first-round buzzes. Many mock drafts have him available at 22 but not getting out of the second round.

I have a special guest this week, Alex Rachel. He is a former D2 WR from Hardin University in Arkansas. We take a look at Dotson's strengths and weaknesses of his game. Can he help the Raiders on day one?

