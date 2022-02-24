Raiders Podcast: TDL interview with Josh Rivas OG, Kansas State

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line was an issue for most of the season. The interior of the offensive line's inconsistent play with Brandon Parker created a recipe for disaster.

With a new regime coming into the fold, the offensive line might see a restructure. The offense run by Josh McDaniels depends on excellent offensive line play with long-developing reads.

Is the draft where the Raiders can find a player that fits the scheme? It's possible they could go that route, especially at the guard position. The team hasn’t announced whether Alex Leatherwood would stay inside or back to Tackle.

TDL took the time to sit down with an underrated offensive line prospect named Josh Rivas. The second-team All-Big Ten selection from Kansas met with the Raiders at the NFLPA team.

Rivas discusses his time at Kansas State and his mentality as an offensive lineman. His scheme versatility makes him an attractive prospect.

