Raiders poll: What is the biggest offseason need?

Where do you want Las Vegas to add at this offseason?

By Bill Williamson
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Solomon Thomas
With the Las Vegas Raiders having a new brass in place, the next step will be adding to a roster that went 10-7 and qualified for the playoffs in 2021.

While the Raiders don’t need a ton of work, expect some moves as there are certainly some needs in Las Vegas. We want to know what you think is the biggest need in for the Raiders this offseason?

Here are the options:

  • Defensive tackle:

The Raiders’ top four defensive tackles are free agents.

  • Offensive line:

There will likely be at least one new starting offensive lineman in Las Vegas.

  • Wide receiver:

The Raiders need at least one new starter.

  • Cornerback:

Las Vegas will look to beef up this unit.

  • Linebacker:

There may be some players who fit the new system at this spot.

Please take our poll and express the reasons for the your vote in the comment section below.

Poll

What is the Raiders’ biggest need this offseason?

view results
  • 5%
    CB
    (35 votes)
  • 20%
    DT
    (127 votes)
  • 1%
    LB
    (12 votes)
  • 50%
    OT
    (314 votes)
  • 20%
    WR
    (128 votes)
616 votes total Vote Now

