While the rest of the NFL sleeps between the end of the Super Bowl and the start of free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders have been active and staying in the media. Players are getting recognition and the coaching staff and front office are starting to take form.

As is customary, I recapped everything you need to know that happened with the Raiders this week and answered your mailbag questions. To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

1974 Raiders set a record for Hall of Famers

Yannick Ngakoue named as a top-five free agent signing

NFL franchise tag window is open

Concussion numbers at historic low league-wide

Shaun Herock, Kennedy Polamalu and Frank Okam hired

Greg Olson and Nick Holtz get new jobs

Trade candidates this offseason

Top priority positions in the draft and free agency

How will the Raiders fix their offensive line?

Free-agent offensive line targets

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!