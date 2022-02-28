Raiders’ offseason: Does a Brandin Cooks trade make sense?

We have previously looked at some veteran wide receivers who may be available through trade this offseason.

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely be in the market for at least one wide receiver this offseason and look at the trade market. While is he is no longer a top trade target (he’s been traded three times since being a first-round draft pick in 2014), another veteran name to consider for the Raiders is Brandin Cooks. There has been a lot of speculation that the Houston Texans could ship out Cooks this offseason.

If that happens, it would make sense that the Raiders could have interest for a few reasons.

First, the new Las Vegas brass is familiar with Cooks. New Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler where with the New England Patriots when they traded first and third round draft picks for Cooks and a fourth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in 2017.

Cooks had 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdown in his one season working with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams the next year. Cooks had 90 catches for 1,037 yards and six scores with the Texans in 2021.

If McDaniels is still a fan of Cooks, adding him to the Raiders’ receiving crew makes sense. He can stretch the field and the Raiders could use that. Even though, he is entering his ninth NFL season, Cooks doesn’t turn 29 until September.

As part of any trade, though, Cooks would likely have to restructure his contract. His base salary for 2022 (the final year of his contract) is $12.5 million. It is highly unlikely the Raiders or any other team would take Cooks at that price tag.

But if he agreed to a lesser contract and his trade compensation was in the mid-round range, a reunion with McDaniels and Ziegler would be attractive for both sides.