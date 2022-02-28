 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders Podcast: Trevon Bradford, WR, Oregon State interview

Get to know a potential future Raider

By Matt Holder
Oregon State v Oregon
Trevon Bradford
Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a speed receiver and Trevon Bradford, a wideout from Oregon State and NFL Draft prospect, told me he expects to run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at his pro day in a couple of months!

The full interview is below and I have to say, I walked away pretty impressed with who he is as a person.

Topics Discussed:

  • Trevon’s “football life”
  • Coming back to OSU for a sixth year
  • Persevering through injuries and COVID-19
  • Showing off versatility
  • Contributing on special teams
  • What head coach Johnathan Smith has meant to Oregon State
  • What the Raiders would be getting in Bradford
  • & more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!

