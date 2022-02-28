Raiders Podcast: Trevon Bradford, WR, Oregon State interview

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a speed receiver and Trevon Bradford, a wideout from Oregon State and NFL Draft prospect, told me he expects to run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at his pro day in a couple of months!
The full interview is below and I have to say, I walked away pretty impressed with who he is as a person.
Topics Discussed:
- Trevon’s “football life”
- Coming back to OSU for a sixth year
- Persevering through injuries and COVID-19
- Showing off versatility
- Contributing on special teams
- What head coach Johnathan Smith has meant to Oregon State
- What the Raiders would be getting in Bradford
- & more!
