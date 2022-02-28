Silver Minings: The Raiders sign DT Andrew Billings

The Las Vegas Raiders are working early to fill out the roster as we wait for free agency. The team currently didn't have a defensive tackle on the roster.

That changed Sunday evening with the agent of defensive tackle Andrew Billings tweeting he is joining the Raiders. The Cleveland Browns released the nose tackle in 2021.

Billings is a nose tackle weighing 325 pounds inside and will battle for a spot. He is a good run defender, with his best season coming in 2018. According to PFF, the former Baylor Bear had 23 defensive run stops ranking 14th out of 133 defensive tackles. He was 17th in average depth of tackle at 1.3 yards.

The following season went differently for Billings, finishing 49th in run stops. The Raiders brass will hope the 2018 version will walk through the door during training camp.

