Silver Minings: Exclusive Pro Bowl tickets are available

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the first of what will likely be many Pro Bowls this weekend.

The NFL all-star game will be held Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders’ home stadium. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. PT.

In the first year in which fans were allowed to attend games at Allegiant Stadium, tickets were a hot commodity all season. That is no different as fans will converge to Las Vegas this weekend to see the some of the game’s brightest stars.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the prices for the famous Wynn Field Club seats are outrageous.

Table service reservations for Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium for the Pro Bowl range between $4,000-$15,000 minimum spend before tax, gratuity and other fees. #vegas #nfl #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/JV8u0zwjE5 — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 31, 2022

