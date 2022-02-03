 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Exclusive Pro Bowl tickets are available

Raiders host the NFL’s all-star game in Las Vegas on Sunday

By Bill Williamson
Raiders fans
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the first of what will likely be many Pro Bowls this weekend.

The NFL all-star game will be held Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders’ home stadium. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. PT.

In the first year in which fans were allowed to attend games at Allegiant Stadium, tickets were a hot commodity all season. That is no different as fans will converge to Las Vegas this weekend to see the some of the game’s brightest stars.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the prices for the famous Wynn Field Club seats are outrageous.

For less elaborate seating for the game, you can check here for tickets at our partner at StubHub.

In other Raiders’ links:

  • Sad news: Raiders’ Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby announced the passing of his grandfather.
  • Player support: Raiders’ linebacker K.J. Wright had some strong comments of support for former Miami coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL.
  • Chase Winovich pairing? ESPN thinks the Raiders could trade for the New England pass-rusher. It makes sense since the Raiders are now Patriots’ West.

