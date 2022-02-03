When there is a regime change in the NFL, that new crew often goes back to their roots to keep fill their new team’s roster.

Josh McDaniels did it in Denver with former New England Patriots players. Jon Gruden let his assistant do the same with the Raiders in the past four years.

Now, with McDaniels and former Patriots’ executive Dave Ziegler running the Las Vegas Raiders, don’t be surprised at all if the 2022 Raider’s roster has a Patriots’ feel from on.

One name to keep a potential eye on his right tackle Trent Brown. Yes, him.

McDaniels coached Brown in two tenures with the Patriots, from 2018 and 2021. The Patriots acquired Brown in trades both time they got him. He is now a free agent. Of course, Brown spent 2019-20 with the Raiders and his tenure ended badly after the Raiders signed him to be the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Injuries have dogged Brown his entire career. He has played a full seoans just twice in seven NFL season. He played just 16 of a possible 32 games while with the Raiders. Brown, 28, missed eight games with New England in 2021.

Still, it is clear McDaniels likes Brown. If he feels like he will be an upgrade at right tackle, Brown could be on his way back to Las Vegas unless a reunion is scuttled at a higher level of the organization. It also depends on whether this new brass wants to keep 2021 No. 17 overall pick Alex Leatherwood at guard or right tackle, where he started his NFL career.

Other New England free agents who could interest McDaniels and Ziegler include cornerback J.C. Jackson (he wouldn’t be cheap), defensive tackle Carl Davis, safety Devin McCourty, running backs James White (who is coming off an injury) and Brandon Bolden, special teamer Matthew Slater, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer,