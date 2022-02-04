Poll results: Raiders fans wanted Rich Bisaccia and Mike Mayock to stay

We love getting the opinion of the folks in this community as much as possible on matters that pertain to the Las Vegas Raiders. When they make major decisions, we want to know the pulse of the fan base and since so many numbers of the Raider Nation call this community home, the voice of this collective readership speaks volumes

So that’s why it was important to find out your thoughts on two major stories since the team’s season ended. We asked recently if you thought interim coach Rich Bisaccia should be given the permanent job after leading the team to a 7-5 record and a playoff berth after Jon Gruden left the franchise in October. We also asked if you thought the team should have fired general manager Mike Mayock, who they parted ways with Jan. 17.

The results were fascinating.

More than 4,200 people voted on Bisaccia and 56 percent thought he should be retained. The vote was close, but as more people chimed in, the support for Bisaccia became apparent.

The Mayock poll was even tighter. In a poll that nearly 2,400 people participated in, 52 percent of the voters thought Mayock got a raw deal.

I thought both of these polls would be close, but these results saw much fans appreciate the work both Bisaccia and Mayock did in a tough circumstance in 2021.