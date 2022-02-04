Patrick Graham hired as Raiders defensive coordinator

New Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has tabbed Patrick Graham as the team’s new defensive coordinator, replacing Gus Bradley who was on the previous staff.

The #Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator, per sources.



A huge get for Josh McDaniels, who lures Graham away from the #Giants and brings one of the NFL’s top assistants to Las Vegas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2022

Let’s take a quick look at Graham’s background:

Age:

Graham turned 43 last month.

Last job:

He was the New York Giants defensive coordinator in 2020-21.

NFL Experience:

This will be Graham’s 14th straight season in the NFL and fourth straight as a coordinator. He was the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2019. He was previously in New England, a first stint with the Giants, and Green Bay,

College coaching experience:

From 2002-09, Graham spent time on the staffs at Wagner, Richmond, Notre Dame and Toledo.

What’s he’s known for:

He’s extremely bright and has had success as a defensive coordinator. He’s very sought after. The new Giants’ regime wanted to keep him. This is a good get in Las Vegas. But he may not stay long. He has been a head-coach candidate in the past (he interviewed in Minnesota this cycle). He’s runs a 3-4 defensive base, which McDaniels has been part of in the past as a staff member. Graham is run-defense and defensive line specialist.

Raiders connection:

He worked with McDaniels in New England for four seasons and they have worked much of the same people over the years. Now, both sides of the ball in Las Vegas has a huge New England influence.

College:

Graham played at and graduated from Yale. See, he’s smart.

Family:

Graham is married with two children.