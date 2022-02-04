SB Nation Reacts: 66 percent of fans want the Bengals to win Super Bowl

The draft season has started with teams having their scouts out in Mobile and Las Vegas. However, two teams are left in the mix, and we're a week away from a surprising Super Bowl matchup.

The 10-7 Cincinnati Bengals are looking to complete a St. Louis Rams-esque magical run vs. the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals have the lowest Super Bowl odds in a season to play on the final Sunday since the Greatest Show on Turf.

The Bengals deploy their three-headed monster themselves. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd complete the trio. That's why 66% of fans want to see the Bengals win the Super Bowl over the Rams.

Joe Burrow and company are seen as underdogs once again. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals are +4 underdogs to the Rams, who are hot offensively coming into the matchup.

Matthew Stafford will want to crush fans' dreams with a game that defines his legacy. At 33, this might be his only chance at winning it all and add to his resume for a potential hall of fame induction.

It could be a matchup for the ages.

