Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff: Key interviews are set

Drew Petzing, Patrick Graham interviewing for big roles

By Bill Williamson Updated
New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is busy working on filling key spots on his staff.

He reportedly is interviewing Cleveland Browns tight ends coach Drew Petzing for the open offensive coordinator job. He would replace Greg Olson, who was the offensive coordinator on the previous staff.

McDaniels is also interviewing New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to run the defense in Las Vegas. Graham and McDaniels worked four seasons together with the New England Patriots. Graham could also return to the Giants’ new staff.

The Raiders interviewed Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai on Thursday. Seattle is also interested in hiring Desai. Like Graham, Desai runs a 3-4 base defense. The Raiders ran a 4-3 base defense under coordinator Gus Bradley in 2021.

Petzing is the first reported candidate for the offensive coordinator job. He is 34 and hasn’t been a coordinator yet. He has been in the NFL since 2013 and he has also worked for the Minnesota Vikings. He’s been in his current job for two seasons. McDaniels, The longtime offensive coordinator in New England, is expected to call his own plays.

So far, the Raiders have retained wide receiver coach Edgar Bennett and hired quarterback coach Bo Hardegree. Expect more hires soon.

