Silver Minings: Clelin Ferrell picked as under the radar trade candidate

The Las Vegas Raiders 2019 draft class is ready for their options to be picked up with tough decisions to be made. Only one of the players who have the case for the option is at an offensive position that is losing value, Josh Jacobs.

Jonathan Abram is another player from the first round with his option on the table. His option is up in the air, and the new brass will decide.

The Last player was Clelin Ferrell, who came off the bench in 2021. He has not lived up to his high expectations and could see his production drop even further with a new regime.

That's why ESPN came up with the idea of Ferrell becoming a trade candidate for the upcoming season.

It’s doubtful the Raiders pick up Ferrell’s fifth-year option after three years of underwhelming play in relation to his draft status (No. 4 overall pick in 2019). It’s not like Ferrell doesn’t have ability. He has produced eight sacks and 24 quarterback hits since entering the league. But a new home might help him shake the expectations that went with the high draft pick. The Raiders are set at defensive end with Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby, whom they must pay this offseason.

The writer was being friendly about Ferrell's production. Eight sacks in three seasons from a number one pick are not ideal.

The Raider's best bet is to send him off for cheap, but who would want that contract? Guess you have to find a sucker, and the Patriots organization has found in one in the past. Josh Mcdaniels and David Ziegler have to make tough decisions. What is the lowest you would take for Ferrell? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

In other Raiders links

Raiders hire their defensive coordinator: Raiders defensive coordinator is Patrick Graham.

Colts hire Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator: Bradley takes the Seattle cover three scheme to Indianapolis.

Raiders rank 12th in offseason capital: The Raiders rank 12th in ESPN's article about cap and draft picks rankings for each NFL team.