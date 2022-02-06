2022 Pro Bowl: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

The Las Vegas Raiders are this year’s Pro Bowl hosts as the game will be held in the city at Allegiant Stadium.

Expect this to be the first of many times the league hosts its annual all-star game on the Strip. It’s a party game in a party city. The host Raiders will also be well represented in the game. Defensive end Maxx Crosby, linebacker Denzel Perryman, punter A.J. Cole and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will be part of the star-studded AFC squad.

The Pro Bowl doesn’t count, but it’s always fun to see more football. So, enjoy the last chance of the season to watch the Raiders logo roam around the field.

Game info:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. PT

Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, ABC

Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese, Lisa Salters.

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: Westwood One.

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*

Weather: It’s always nice at Allegiant Stadium Stadium

Betting: AFC -1, 62.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

