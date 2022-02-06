Silver Minings: Rich Bisaccia in talks with Packers

Rich Bisaccia became just the fourth head coach to lead the Las Vegas Raiders to the playoffs since 2000, joining John Gruden, Bill Callahan and Jack Del Rio in that exclusive club. However, the last few days have seemingly closed the door on Bisaccia returning to the Raiders’ sideline in any capacity.

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore, new head coach Josh McDaniels and Las Vegas are not expected to bring the former special teams coach back at his previous position either.

“At this point, it feels like the Bisaccia ship has sailed. Nothing personal on either his or Josh McDaniels’ end, but there is bound to be some awkwardness in a setup with Bisaccia back in the fold,” Bonsignore responds to a question about Bisaccia’s returning since the Jaguars hired Doug Pederson. “Things can obviously change. But given everything the Raiders went through last year and some of the emotional bonds that were created, you wonder how that would play out with Bisaccia returning to a special teams role working under McDaniels.”

Last week, Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune, reported that Bisaccia will be the Bears’ favorite to become their special teams coordinator if he got passed over for a head job:

League sources indicate [Matt] Eberflus [Chicago’s new head coach] hopes to hire Rich Bisaccia, who finished this season as the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after Jon Gruden stepped down. Bisaccia has been special teams coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, with whom he was on the same staff as Eberflus.

The former Raiders coach is clearly in high demand as Tom Silversteen from the Millawke Journal Sentinal tweeted that the Packers are interested in him as well.

#Packers coach Matt LaFleur has been in talks with Las Vegas Raiders special teams coach / interim coach Rich Bisaccia bout becoming the #Packers' special teams coach, according to two sources. Packers will have to pay a lot to get him and they may be willing to do it. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 5, 2022

The saying is and always will be “once a Raider, always a Raider”, but Rich Bisaccia’s tenure as an active Raider will likely be coming to an end, seemingly in the coming days. Wherever you land, best of luck to you coach. You’ll forever be a part of this franchise's history.

