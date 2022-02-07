Silver Minings: Chris Ash hired as Raiders defensive backs coach

Just two days after the Las Vegas Raiders named Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator, Graham and the Raiders have started to fill out the rest of the defensive coaching staff.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post Sports, Las Vegas is hiring Chris Ash as their defensive backs coach.

#Raiders are hiring former #Jaguars DBs coach Chris Ash as their new DBs coach, per source. So, former #Giants DC Patrick Graham hires former #Rutgers head coach Chris Ash. It's a full New Jersey story! #raidersnation — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) February 6, 2022

Ash most recently served as the Jacksonville Jaguars safeties coach last season, helping them limit opponents to 227.9 passing yards per game, which ranked 17th in the NFL last season. He also played a role in developing rookie safety Andre Cisco, who earned a 67.9 overall PFF Grade in limited action last season.

Before that, Ash was the safeties coach and defensive coordinator at the University of Texas for one season. The Longhorns allowed 28.5 points per game that year, ranking sixth out of the ten Big 12 schools.

As Dunleavy points out above, the longtime secondary coach also served as Rutgers’ head coach from 2016 to 2019. He got that job after winning a National Championship as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach, but only managed to go 8-33 as the lead man for the Scarlett Nights.

Ash has never worked under Graham and the Jaguars were the first franchise to give him an NFL job, having only coached in the college ranks before 2020. That will be a change of pace from Ron Mulis, the Raiders' previous defensive backs coach, who just finished his 22nd year in the league.

