Raiders hire Tom McMahon as special teams coach

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to add to Josh McDaniels coaching staff.

Multiple reports have stated the Raiders are hiring Tom McMahon as their special teams coach. He was part of Vic Fangio’s staff with the Denver Broncos in 2021.

Source confirms former Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon will get the same job with the Las Vegas Raiders. McMahon and McDaniels go back to STL Rams days. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 7, 2022

McMahon replaces Rich Bisaccia as the Raiders’ special teams coach. Bisaccia, of course, finished last season as the Raiders’ interim head coach. He is reportedly becoming the special teams coach in Green Bay.

McMahon inherits a unit that boasts Pro Bowl punter A.J. Cole and clutch kicker Daniel Carlson.

ESPN reported earlier Monday that McDaniels wanted to hire former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge to run the special teams in Las Vegas. However, instead the job went to McMahon. McMahon and McDaniels worked together with the Rams in 2011.

McMahon, 52, was in Denver from 2018-21. This will be his 16th straight season in the NFL. He has led special teams units with the Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Broncos.

So far, McDaniels has hired receivers coach Edgar Bennett, quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, secondary coach Chris Ash and, now, McMahon.