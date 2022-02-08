Raiders poll results: Fan base is happy with Josh McDaniels’ hire

In the end, it appears the Raider Nation is satisfied with the hire of Josh McDaniels as the team’s head coach.

Shortly after the Raiders hired the New England Patriots offensive coordinator to be their next head coach, we asked this community to let us know if they approved of Raiders’ owner Mark Davis’ decision to tab McDaniels.

Predictably, it was a popular and close poll. In a vote of more than 2,500 people, 53 percent voted in favor of the hire, while 47 percent opposed it.

Frankly, in the days prior to the Raiders hiring McDaniels, there wasn’t a lot of fan support coming his way. Many fans were turned off that he had been a part of the hated Patriots’ organization for so long and many fans were nervous about his rocky first tenure as a head coach. McDaniels went just 11-17 in 28 game with the Broncos, spanning 2009-10.

Yet, on the other hand, McDaniels has a reputation as a premier offensive mind. So, in the end, it appears the majority of the Las Vegas fan base is willing to give McDaniels a chance, which, in the end, is the right thing to do.