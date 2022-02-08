Silver Minings: Mac Jones vouches for Josh McDaniels

Mac Jones’ rookie season as the New England Patriots’ quarterback went better than it could be expected and it culminated in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas last weekend.

One of the reasons why Jones had such an easy transition to the NFL was the guidance he received under Patriots’ offensive coordinator, who of course, is now the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach. In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal at the Pro Bowl, Jones made it clear how he feels about McDaniels and he called the hire for a home run for the Raiders.

“He’s a great offensive mind. He does a great job of coaching everybody from the linemen to the skill players,” Jones said told the newspaper. “He deserves the job, and he’s going to do a great job.”

Surely, Jones told Pro Bowl teammate, Raiders’ receiver Hunter Renfrow, what to expect form his new offensive guru.

In other Raiders’ links: