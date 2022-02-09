Silver Minings: Nevada is all in on Raiders

It is clear that the Raiders’ new home state has taken to the team in their two seasons in Las Vegas.
According to The Action Network, the Raiders are the best-selling team jersey in the entire state of Nevada — and Raiders standout running back Josh Jacobs’ No. 28 jersey is the highest selling player jersey in the state.
Best selling NFL jersey by player and team at @lids this year pic.twitter.com/pq3EkXZ7rG— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 7, 2022
According to the above map, Nevada is the only state in which the Raiders are the leading seller in either the team or player category. The San Francisco 49ers are leading in both the player and team categories in California, the Raiders’ former home state.
Expect the Raiders’ stranglehold on the affections of their new home state to only grow stronger in the coming years.
In other Raiders’ links:
- Happy anniversary: Tuesday was the 43rd anniversary of the Raiders hiring Tom Flores to replace John Madden as head coach. They both ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Worked out pretty well, I’d say.
- 2021 re-draft: ESPN conducted a 2021 re-draft and the Raiders still took an offensive lineman. But not the one they actually selected.
- Community action: The Raiders and NFL are helping refurbish a Las Vegas park.
- Go to way, Mark: The San Jose Mercury News thinks it is smart that Raiders’ owner Mark Davis is adopting the Patriot Way.
